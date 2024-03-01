Switzerland joins 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia

The Swiss authorities announced their decision to join the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in a statement published on the website of the Swiss Federal Council.

"The Swiss Ministry of Economy, Education and Science, which is responsible for sanctions, has decided to impose further sanctions against Russia. Thus, Switzerland joins the 13th package of sanctions imposed by the European Union," the statement said.

In particular, Switzerland has expanded the sanctions lists to include 106 more individuals and 88 legal entities.

Read more: Russia was expelled from Danube Commission

In addition, Switzerland has imposed additional trade sanctions "to further prevent Russia from purchasing important industrial goods and technologies for the Russian armed forces."

The list of goods subject to the export ban has also expanded: for example, Switzerland, according to the 13th package of sanctions, has banned the sale and export to Russia of components used in the design and manufacture of UAVs.

As noted, the sanctions come into force at 6 p.m. on March 1.

Read more: EU completely stops maritime imports of Russian oil