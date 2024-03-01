Russia was expelled from Danube Commission

As of today, Russia has been expelled from the Danube Commission and fined for non-payment of contributions.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister reminded that the Danube Commission, one of the oldest international organizations in the world, decided at its 100th-anniversary session last December during the first Ukrainian presidency that Russia's actions were incompatible with the Belgrade Convention.



As noted, Russia had until February 29 to withdraw from the organization on its own. However, the aggressor did not have the courage to do so. Therefore, from now on, the member states of the Commission will no longer officially recognize their obligations to Russia under the founding Belgrade Convention.

In addition, for the first time in history, the Commission imposed a fine on Russia for non-payment of contributions after it was deprived of its powers in the organization in March 2022.



"I am grateful to the Danube Commission, our Danube partners and everyone who helped to make this historic decision. I call on all international organizations to follow suit, isolate Russian diplomats and expel Russia. Aggressors and terrorists have no place in any authoritative international forums," Kuleba emphasized.

