Ruscists hit Kharkiv with Shaheds: garages and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

At around 00:05, the occupiers struck Kharkiv with Shaheds.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Sinegubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the shelling damaged the glazing of windows and balconies, 5 garages, 17 cars, and three cars were on fire. No injuries or deaths were reported, 3 people were treated for acute stress reaction.

According to the RMA:

More than 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region also came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Okhrymivka, Vilkhuvatka, Hatne, Topoli, Kozacha Lopan, Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and others.

The following areas were hit by air strikes: Okhrimivka, Vilkhuvatka, Khatne, Topoly, Kyslivka, and Sadove.

Today at 6:35 a.m. the occupants attacked Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. The shelling destroyed a car and damaged private houses. There were no casualties.

At 00:20 in Velykyi Burluk village, Kupiansk district, a residential building burned down as a result of shelling. The body of a 76-year-old man was recovered from the rubble. The shelling damaged a telecommunications infrastructure building.

At 07:48 p.m. in Kupyansk one private house was damaged as a result of shelling.

At 03:29 p.m. in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiiv district, a residential building burned as a result of shelling.

At 02:20 p.m. in Vilkhuvatka village of Kupiansk district, a house burned down as a result of shelling, and 4 other residential buildings were damaged.

Around 11:00 a.m. in Vovchansk a 68-year-old man was wounded during the shelling and hospitalised in a medical institution.

It is also noted that around 9:00 a.m. between the towns of Barvinkove and the village of Arkhanhelivka, a 70-year-old man was wounded on his way home as a result of an explosion of an unknown explosive device and hospitalized.

