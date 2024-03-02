European Parliament to consider free trade agreement with Ukraine next week - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The European Parliament’s relevant committee will consider the free trade agreement with Ukraine next week.

Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, said this on the air of the United News telethon, commenting on the strategy to minimise the consequences of the blockade of Ukrainian borders by Polish farmers.

"The government is actively working to extend the free trade area with the European Union, which expires on 5 June this year. This is strategically important for Ukraine, as it will give confidence and planning horizon for domestic producers," Vysotskyi said.

According to him, the potential position of the European Union and, in particular, the Polish protesters depends on this agreement.

"The agreement is expected to be considered by the European Parliament's relevant committee next week. That is why our government officials are now actively working in Brussels to ensure that the agreements are successfully implemented for Ukraine and Ukrainian farmers, as one of the largest suppliers of food products to Europe," Vysotskyi said.

Commenting on the situation with the border blockade, he stressed that not only Ukrainian but also Polish producers are losing a significant share of their income from the reduction in agricultural and food trade with Ukraine.

"The European Union countries still need food imports from third countries, so we hope that our logical arguments will resolve the situation before the protesters return to blocking the borders as announced. After all, the economies of both countries are suffering. In February, for example, Ukraine's budget lost UAH 8 billion due to the border blockade, and since the previous protests, i.e. since November last year, the losses are estimated at UAH 20 billion," Vysotskyi said.

He also condemned Poland's decision to continue importing agricultural products from the aggressor country.

"Regarding the import of agricultural products from the aggressor country, our government has made a statement on the unacceptability of such trade, as it supports the ability to aggress. We hope that our European colleagues will listen to us and that the ban on trade with Russia will be enforced," Vysotskyi said.