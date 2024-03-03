Attack on Chasiv Yar does not stop, enemy is constantly sending reserves - Yevlash

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out 563 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces, 15 combat clashes were recorded per day.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, Illia Yevlash, the spokesman of the press service of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", announced this on the air of the telethon.

The enemy sends reserves to the Chasovoy Yar area, also carries out airstrikes, and attacks Ukrainian positions with drones. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out 563 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces.

"We managed to eliminate 124 occupiers and another 92 samples of weapons and military equipment. Over the past day, the enemy has used its tactical aircraft 6 times. In particular, Su-34s, anti-aircraft missiles, kamikaze drones and Shaheds," Yevlash said.

