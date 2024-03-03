Near Synkivka in Kupiansk direction, occupiers reduced intensity of assaults - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has reduced the number of assaults, in the Lyman area - it is regrouping and training assault groups.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was announced by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Ilya Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

"In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has somewhat reduced its intensity near Synkivka. There, it is now resorting to entrenching positions, as it has realized that its attacks are currently unsuccessful in this direction," he said.

According to the spokesman, the occupiers in the Lyman direction are regrouping and training assault groups. He added that the Russians are shifting their forces to Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk region), where they are not stopping their attempts to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

Yevlash reported that the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks by invaders, eliminated and wounded 373 invaders, and destroyed 76 units of enemy equipment.

