There were 68 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Russians launched 5 missile and 44 air strikes, - General Staff

"The seven hundred and thirty-ninth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the full occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armoured vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. There were 68 combat engagements over the last day.

In total, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 44 air strikes and fired 54 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and localities. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Lisne, Rozhkovychi, Druzhba, Bobylivka, and Kyianytsia in the Sumy region and Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Yeline, Buchky in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Sosnivka, Vovkivka, Oleksandrivka, Novodmitrivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Milove, Topoly in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 9 times near the towns of Sinkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Nadiia and Tverdokhlibove in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Terny and Verkhnekamianske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy launched an air strike near the town of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected about 15 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka and Verkhnekamianske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled four enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched an air strike near Druzhba, Donetsk region. Also, more than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Pokrovsk and Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk region. About 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Opytne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 27 times with the support of aviation. He carried out air strikes in the vicinity of Kurakhove, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kurakhove, Maksymilianivka, Elizavetivka, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Orikhiv direction. Instead, the enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Verkhnya Tersa and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Centre, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. The city of Kherson came under artillery and mortar fire. Over the course of the day, defence aviation struck 7 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated," the General Staff said in a statement.