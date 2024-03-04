US Supreme Court allows Trump to run for office

The US Supreme Court has allowed Donald Trump to participate in the primary elections in the state of Colorado. This gives Trump the opportunity to be the Republican candidate for the presidential election.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Colorado, based on the third paragraph of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, banned Trump from running in the elections in the state. The amendment prohibits those who have been involved in "rebellion or insurrection" from being elected to office. However, the US Supreme Court overturned this decision.

According to the court, Trump did not violate the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits insurgents from holding high office. Trump was accused of violating this amendment in the case of the storming of the Capitol in January 2021.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously, overturning a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that Trump could not run for president again. The majority of the justices held that states cannot remove any federal official from the ballot, especially the president, without first passing a law by Congress.

Trump himself has argued that attempts to ban him from running would lead to "chaos and disorder" if successful. In addition, the former US President denied that he was a participant in the rebellion and argued that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution does not apply to the office of the President.