Elections are Ukraine’s internal affair - von der Leyen
It is up to Ukraine to determine whether elections should be held under martial law.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, answering a question about what European solution could be applied to resolve the situation, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.
"As for the elections in Ukraine, this is an internal affair of Ukraine, and it is not for me to comment on it," von der Leyen said.
As you know, due to the imposition of martial law in the country after Russia's invasion, the issue of holding the presidential election, which was to take place in March, has not been resolved, and parliamentary elections are not being held.
