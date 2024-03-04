France is not considering sending its troops to Ukraine in near future - Macron

There will be no French troops in Ukraine in the near future.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the Czech portal Novinky, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that he had spoken about sending troops during a meeting with representatives of more than twenty states in Paris in response to a question and then only noted that "nothing can be ruled out."

"This does not mean that we are considering sending French troops to Ukraine in the near future, but it does mean that we are starting a discussion and thinking about everything we can do to support Ukraine, especially on Ukrainian territory," he added.

According to Macron, the participants of the meeting agreed on five areas where they would like to do more: cyber defense, joint production of military equipment in Ukraine, security of countries directly threatened by the Russian offensive in Ukraine, in particular Moldova, the ability to support Ukraine on the border with Belarus, and demining operations.

"In addition, I have always been clear about our framework: we are not at war with the Russian people and we refuse to enter into the logic of escalation," the French president emphasized.

