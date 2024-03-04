Zelenskyy: I have agreed and signed number of new personnel appointments for Defense Forces. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 740th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych. We had a long meeting on frontline issues and tasks. Our operations and prospects. Despite all the deficits, the ability of our soldiers to destroy the occupiers should not be reduced. The Chief of Staff is regularly on the front line. Real combat commanders from the front, from brigades are involved in the development of solutions. Today, I agreed and signed a number of necessary new appointments for the Defense Forces.

Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov. I held a separate meeting with him. Supply of weapons, fair and proper supply of brigades. Each combat brigade, each frontline unit should receive more modern weapons. We had a separate conversation about drones. The content is good. In particular, about our long-range drones.

The report of the DIU - Budanov. Our special actions. We need a clear result in the destruction of Russian military infrastructure and logistics. A bigger result. And it will be.

The SSU's report to Maliuk. He reported on our counteraction to Russian sabotage groups - these murderers who terrorize our border areas. Maliuk also reported on countering collaborators. There are good results in neutralizing these people.

There was a report by the foreign intelligence service - Lytvynenko. It was about sensitive international areas and Russia's current plans. We have an understanding of what documents are on the enemy's desk and what his next plan is. We will counteract it," Zelenskyy said.