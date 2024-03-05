Russian military telegram channels report that Ukraine has sunk patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" in Black Sea. VIDEO

On the night of 5 March, loud explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea, particularly in Feodosia and Kerch.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a local telegram channel.

"The Crimean bridge is still closed: Attemp of shelling. Air defence is working. Also, unmanned boats are trying to attack Black Sea Fleet ships," the Sevastopol Emergency Telegram channel writes.

Meanwhile, a number of Russian military telegram channels report that Ukraine has probably sunk another ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. This is the enemy patrol ship "Sergey Kotov".

In turn, the propaganda telegram channel "Pozdniakov" published a video that allegedly captured the moment when "Sergey Kotov" was destroyed.





Read more: Occupants’ vessel was on fire in Sea of Azov - DIU. AUDIO

This information is also confirmed by the pro-Ukrainian "Krymskiy Veter" telegram channel, citing its own sources. There has been no official confirmation so far.

According to the BRIEF telegram channel, train traffic across the Crimean bridge is temporarily blocked, and 9 trains have been stopped - 4 from Crimea and 5 to Crimea.