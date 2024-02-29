ENG
Occupants’ vessel was on fire in Sea of Azov - DIU. AUDIO

On February 29, a fire was reported in the waters of the Sea of Azov on one of the boats of the Coast Guard of the FSB Border Service.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"The fire engulfed the Russian vessel's wheelhouse. The enemy suffered losses in the number of five occupants. The crew of the boat urgently requested an evacuation team," the statement said.

The causes of the fire on the occupiers' boat, as well as the nature of the enemy's losses, are being clarified, the DIU added.

