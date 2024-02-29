Latest "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile system overturned in Sochi, Russia. VIDEO of surveillance cameras

In Sochi, Russia, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system, which was moving through the city accompanied by police, overturned.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the accident was recorded by surveillance cameras.

