Latest "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile system overturned in Sochi, Russia. VIDEO of surveillance cameras
In Sochi, Russia, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system, which was moving through the city accompanied by police, overturned.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the accident was recorded by surveillance cameras.
