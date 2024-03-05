DIU confirms destruction of Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov"

On the night of 4-5 March 2024, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, "Group 13", attacked the patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, "Sergey Kotov".

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of DIU of the Ministry of Defense.

As noted, the mission took place in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

"As a result of the strike by 'Magura V5' maritime drones, the Russian ship of Project 22160, "Sergey Kotov", was damaged in the stern, starboard and port sides. The fire damage to the 'Kotov' took place in the territorial waters of Ukraine, near the Kerch Strait," the statement said.

According to the DIU, the cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine had sunk the patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" in the Black Sea.