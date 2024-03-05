Enemy lost over 400 troops in Tavria sector over last day. Situation is difficult but under control - Tarnavskyi
The situation in OSGT "Tavria" remains difficult but is under control. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 26 air strikes, 144 kamikaze attacks and 1175 shelling attacks.
This was reported by the commander of OSGT "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, 51 combat engagements took place.
"Our defenders are steadfastly holding the defence, conducting active operations in certain areas and destroying the occupiers," Tarnavskyi said.
According to him, the total losses of the Russians amounted to 417 people in manpower (killed and wounded), in weapons and military equipment - 2 tanks, 9 armoured combat vehicles, 9 artillery systems, 3 multiple launch rocket systems, 1 air defence system, 14 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment. Airborne electronic warfare systems neutralised or shot down 329 UAVs of various types.
The Ukrainian Defence Forces also destroyed 1 more ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets.
