Ruscists attack Krasnohorivka with artillery, man is killed

In the afternoon of 5 March, Russian troops shelled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"1 person was killed in the shelling of Krasnohorivka. This morning, the Russians fired heavily at the town with artillery - a 72-year-old man was fatally wounded. Krasnohorivka has been on the frontline for ten years now, and every day it is becoming more dangerous to stay there. I ask everyone: take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in a timely manner!" said the head of the region.

