ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12238 visitors online
News
1 495 1

Hostile missile shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region

х-59

A unit of the Eatern Air Command destroyed a Russian X-59 missile in Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Eastern Air Command.

"In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Eastern Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.

Watch more: Parts of an enemy X-101 missile discovered and neutralised in Vinnytsia region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

Dnipro (616) cruise missile (485)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 