Hostile missile shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region

A unit of the Eatern Air Command destroyed a Russian X-59 missile in Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Eastern Air Command.

"In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Eastern Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.

