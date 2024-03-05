Hostile missile shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region
A unit of the Eatern Air Command destroyed a Russian X-59 missile in Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Eastern Air Command.
"In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Eastern Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.
