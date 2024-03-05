Blinken announces Nuland’s resignation

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland plans to leave the State Department in the coming weeks.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this is stated in a statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which was released by the State Department.

"Victoria Nuland has informed me that she intends to resign in the coming weeks as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, a role in which she has embodied President Biden's commitment to return diplomacy to the centre of our foreign policy and restore America's global leadership at a crucial time for our country and the world," he said.

Blinken said that he and US President Joe Biden have asked Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass to serve as Nuland's replacement until a replacement is confirmed.

According to him, the departing official ends three and a half decades of her "distinguished public service" under six presidents and ten secretaries of state.

"This experience has equipped Victoria with an encyclopaedic knowledge of a wide range of issues and regions, as well as an unmatched ability to wield the full toolkit of American diplomacy to advance our interests and values," Blinken added.

He noted that Nuland's leadership on Ukraine will be studied by diplomats and students of foreign policy for many years to come.

"Her efforts have been indispensable in confronting Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, building a global coalition to ensure his strategic defeat, and helping Ukraine move closer to the day when it can stand on its own two feet - democratically, economically, and militarily," the statement said.

Earlier, Nuland expressed confidence that 2024 is of great strategic importance for Ukraine and will bring it certain "confident successes" on the battlefield.