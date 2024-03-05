US State Department imposes new sanctions against Wagner PMC and Russian Aerospace Forces

The US State Department has imposed new sanctions on Russia. The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Wagner PMC group have been subject to restrictions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the US Federal Register.

The restrictions include:

The Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation;

Wagner PMC;

Russian Pavel Shevelin;

Eltechnord company from St. Petersburg;

a citizen of the DPRK.

These companies and individuals are accused of violating national legislation on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in relation to Iran, the DPRK, and Syria.

The decision to impose the restrictive measures came into force on 27 February.

