Administrative measures will not be used to return Ukrainians from abroad, only incentives - Shmyhal
The issue of the return of Ukrainian citizens who have left the country is not about administrative measures.
This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.
"We are not talking about administrative measures, but only about incentives. More security, more living conditions, more opportunities for self-realization," he said.
He also added that programs within the country are working for this.
"Such as eRestoration, eHouse, grants and affordable loans to start your own business," the Prime Minister explained.
