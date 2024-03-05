ENG
Administrative measures will not be used to return Ukrainians from abroad, only incentives - Shmyhal

The issue of the return of Ukrainian citizens who have left the country is not about administrative measures.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"We are not talking about administrative measures, but only about incentives. More security, more living conditions, more opportunities for self-realization," he said.

He also added that programs within the country are working for this.

"Such as eRestoration, eHouse, grants and affordable loans to start your own business," the Prime Minister explained.

