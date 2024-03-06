Sharii’s representative Nikolaichuk appointed as head of department of Military University

At the end of 2023, Hennadii Nikolaichuk became the head of the Department of Military Journalism at the Military Institute of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. In 2019, he ran for the Verkhovna Rada from the Sharii Party. The Military Institute says they did not know.

Nikolaichuk is the vice president of the Kyiv Boxing Federation. When Sharii's Party lost the election, he returned to sports, working as the head of the international relations group at the Central Sports Club of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Information about Nikolaichuk's participation in the elections as a candidate of the Sharii Party is available in open sources. In addition, the Chesno (Honestly - ed. note) movement provided a scan of the web archive from the CEC (Central Elections Commission) website (access to CEC materials is closed during martial law).

Detector Media's sources say that the leadership of the Military Institute of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (MITSNU) was unaware of Hennadii Nikolaichuk's cooperation with a pro-Russian political force.

The press service of the higher education institution said: "We are currently investigating the situation."

According to Detector Media, a few weeks after his appointment as head of the department, on 8 December 2023, Nikolaichuk was promoted to the rank of colonel.

According to open sources, Hennadii Nikolaichuk is a master of sports in boxing, vice president of the Kyiv City Boxing Federation, and in 2017 he wrote a book "Zolotarev - Coach in the Ring and in Life" about the Klytschko brothers' coach. He is also the owner of the Sport Country Charitable Foundation.

Nikolaichuk's connection to journalism is that he was a member of the board of the Association of Sports Journalists of Ukraine.