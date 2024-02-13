Government approves appointment of Haidai as head of Mukachevo DMA

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of the former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Serhii Haidai, as head of the Mukachevo District Military Administration.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Serhii Haidai as the head of the Mukachevo District Military Administration.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the dismissal of the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region, Edhar Tokar.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT SERHII HAIDAI

In 2008-2010, Sergiy Haidai worked as an assistant to Kyiv City Council member Oleksiy Reznikov.

From 2014 to 2015, he was an advisor to the head of the Obukhiv District State Administration in Kyiv region.

In 2015-2018, Mr Haidai served as the head of Mukachevo District State Administration.

From October 2019 to March 2023, Serhiy Haidai headed the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

On 15 March, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of the Luhansk, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi regional military administrations by decree.

The day after he was dismissed from the post of head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Hayday said that he might be appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to Kazakhstan.

After that, rumours spread that Kazakhstan had allegedly refused Ukraine's plans to appoint Haidai as ambassador. The former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration himself later denied this information to journalists.