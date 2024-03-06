Ukraine wants to introduce basic military training instead of involuntary service, all men will be obliged to undergo it

The updated mobilization draft law provides for the abolition of compulsory service. Instead, men will be required to undergo basic military training or basic military service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC.

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, and a member of the Servant of the People party, said that such basic military training would last 5 months in peacetime and 3 months in wartime. The People's Deputy himself suggested that such training should last 150-160 days.

Anyone who has not received basic military education or training by the age of 25 will have to undergo such training.

"A university student can choose the time to undergo basic military training during 4-5 years of study, it can take place at the military department. The same will apply to citizens who do not study at universities or do not receive consistent education, training centers will be provided for them," Venislavskyi said.

Read more: Today committee of Verkhovna Rada begins to consider amendments to draft law on mobilization - Friz