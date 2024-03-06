Command post of motorised rifle brigade of Russian Armed Forces destroyed in Tavria direction - Tarnavskyi

The troops of the Tavria OSTG continue to conduct defensive operations. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 33 air strikes, 1 missile strike, 136 kamikaze drone strikes, 1143 attacks and 67 assault actions in our operational area.

This was reported by the commander of the Tavria OSTG Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, our defenders are steadfastly holding the defence, conducting active operations in certain areas, and consistently destroying the enemy.

The enemy's total losses in manpower over the day amounted to 515 people (killed and wounded). Another 4 Russian occupants were taken prisoner.

"The enemy's losses in weapons and military equipment amounted to 71 units, excluding UAVs. In particular, these are 10 tanks, 24 armoured combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 11 vehicles and 16 units of special equipment. A total of 237 UAVs of various types were neutralised or shot down. The Ukrainian defence forces destroyed another important enemy object - the command post of one of the motorised infantry brigades of the Russian Armed Forces," Tarnavsky said.

It is also noted that the destroyed Russian equipment includes 1 multifunctional optoelectronic reconnaissance complex "Ironia", 2 surveillance complexes "Murom-M", 5 units of buggies.

