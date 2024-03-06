Russians drops explosives from drone on house in Beryslav, couple is injured
Russian troops continue to attack Beryslav in the Kherson region with drones. Another strike hit a residential building.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"A couple was injured as a result of an explosive object being dropped from a drone in their own home.
A 59-year-old man and his wife, 58, received explosive injuries and contusions.
They received medical assistance. The victims will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis," the statement said.
