IAEA warns Russia against restarting ZNPP, - Grossi

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrives in Sochi for talks with Russia on nuclear energy and warns the Russians against restarting the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Grossi responded to a proposal by the operator of a Russian nuclear power plant to restart the plant.

"I have drawn the attention of my Russian colleagues to the fact that any such actions would require a number of considerations. Firstly, this is an active war zone, and we must not forget that. Secondly, this station has been shut down for a long time," Grossi said.

Read more: Command post of motorised rifle brigade of Russian Armed Forces destroyed in Tavria direction - Tarnavskyi

He does not rule out the possibility that the station will be reopened in the future, but he also said that it would have to pass a large number of different safety checks.

Grossi said his two main concerns are the physical integrity of the plant and a disruption to its external power supply, which could prevent proper cooling.

On the morning of 6 March, Raphaël Grossi arrived in Sochi (Russia) for talks on the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.