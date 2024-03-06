Movement of Iskander missile systems spotted in Belarus - Belaruski Hayun

A convoy of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system (OTMS) was spotted in Belarus. Three self-propelled launchers and more were moving through the Minsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring group "Belaruski Gayun".

Thus, the movement of Russian military equipment was spotted on the territory of Belarus, namely

three self-propelled launchers;

three transport-loading units;

one command and control vehicle.

According to Belaruski Gayun, the convoy entered the M5 motorway from the agricultural town of Pukhovichi and was moving towards Osipovichi, Minsk region. At the same time, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus did not report any exercises with the 465th Missile Brigade.

It is explained that the 465th Missile Brigade, which is stationed in Osipovichi, is armed with Iskander-M and Tochka-U missile systems.

Read more: Latvia to confiscate cars with Belarusian license plates, to be transferred to Ukraine