White House considering additional options to help Ukraine - Kirby

The US is considering options for helping Ukraine until Congress approves a bill that would provide $60 billion to Kyiv.

This was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby in an interview with the "Voice of America", Censor.NET reports.

"Are we considering options? Absolutely. We have to, given the situation on the ground, especially in the east (of Ukraine - Ed.)," he said.

The adviser also noted that the US side has always worked to find additional opportunities that can be used to help Ukraine.

"But whatever they are, they won't be as good as the supplemental funding request (the bill that contains more than $60 billion to support Ukraine - Ed.) There is no substitute for it," Kirby explained.

He also stressed that the US national security would benefit from the adoption of this document, as the situation on the European continent has changed.

"If we just let it go and let Putin conquer Ukraine - which he still wants to do - then he's going to be on NATO's doorstep," the White House adviser warned.

