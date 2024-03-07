France plans to expand Ukrainian military training programs

Since 2022, France has trained almost 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers. In 2024, it announced to expand its training programs for the Ukrainian military to the air and naval spheres.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the message of the Ministry of the Armed Forces of France.

"In addition to the supply of weapons and military equipment, France supports Kyiv by training the Ukrainian military. For what purpose? To improve their skills according to their needs, so that they can continue to defend their territory," the department said.

It is noted that the training takes place both on the territory of France itself and in Poland mainly within the framework of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM).

Currently, training is carried out in three directions.