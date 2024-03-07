Ruscists attack Sumy: Civilian infrastructure is damaged (updated)
An explosion occurred during an air raid in Sumy.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the North.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that Russia launched an air and missile attack on the regional center.
"Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password