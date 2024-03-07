Ruscists attack Sumy: Civilian infrastructure is damaged (updated)

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the North.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that Russia launched an air and missile attack on the regional center.

"Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified," the statement said.

