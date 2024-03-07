Occupants drop KAB-500 bomb on Kostiantynivka, two civilians injured

Russian occupants dropped a KAB-500 bomb on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. Two civilians were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On March 7, 2024, at about 3:10 p.m., the occupiers launched a KAB-500 airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka. As a result of the bomb hitting a private residential building, two residents were injured: A 43-year-old man with cut wounds to his head was treated on the spot, and a 76-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a mine-blast trauma and facial wounds. At the time of the attack by the occupation forces, the victims were in their homes and sustained injuries from broken glass.

In addition, the blast wave damaged at least 35 households, 2 apartment buildings, an administrative building, a power grid and 5 cars.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Forced evacuation of children is introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region