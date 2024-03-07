Zaluzhnyi wanted to be appointed to diplomatic direction - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
Address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of the 743rd day of the war.
According to Censor.NET, the daily video address was published on the president's telegram channel.
"Today I have agreed on the candidacy of our country's Ambassador to the UK. General Valerii Zaluzhnyi told me about this particular direction for himself - diplomatic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent a request for an agrement. Our alliance with Britain should only get stronger.
And today there are several decrees worth mentioning. I have signed two decrees on presenting state awards to our soldiers - 520 more servicemen of the Armed Forces. Each and every one of them deserves our gratitude and respect. And today we have issued a decree to dismiss conscripts - those who were called up for military service before the start of the full-scale invasion.
Now, at the request of the military command, we need a few weeks for preparatory procedures to replace people in terms of defense tasks, and from April, conscripts will be dismissed. I know that some of them have signed a contract to serve in the Defense Forces. I am grateful to everyone.
I thank each and everyone who is in Ukraine and with Ukraine! Glory to all those who are fighting and working for our country and people!" Zelenskyy said.
