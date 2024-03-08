Total losses of occupants in area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" over last day amount to 360 people and 27 pieces of weapons and military equipment - Tarnavskyi

Over the last day, 52 combat engagements took place in the operational area of OSGT "Tavria". The enemy carried out 18 air strikes, 114 kamikaze attacks, and made 1,142 artillery attacks.

This was announced by the commander of the "Tavria" operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian troops are holding the line and continue to destroy the Russian invaders.

"The enemy's total losses amounted to 360 people in manpower (killed and wounded), 27 units in weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, these include 2 tanks, 7 armoured combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 1 air defence system, 13 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment. A total of 305 UAVs of various types were neutralised or destroyed. The Ukrainian Defence Forces also destroyed another enemy fuel and lubricants depot.

I thank our soldiers for their accuracy, in particular those who destroyed the Russian 9K330 'Tor-M-2' anti-aircraft missile system and the R-330Zh 'Zhitel' automated jamming station," he wrote.

