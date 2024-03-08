ENG
Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Turkey

On Friday, March 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to the Turkish capital Istanbul.

As noted, the plane with the President of Ukraine landed at Istanbul Ataturk Airport. The head of state was accompanied by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

Zelenskyy and his entourage were met by Foreign Ministry spokesman Mehmet Zahit Uzun.

Zelenskyy and Erdogan are expected to meet at 6 p.m. Kyiv time.

Read more: Zelenskyy to discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by Russia with Erdogan in Turkey - OP

