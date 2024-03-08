Ukraine will receive EUR 6 billion from EU - Dombrovskis

Ukraine will receive the first tranche of the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of EUR 4.5 billion in March, and the second tranche, worth EUR 1.5 billion, will be disbursed in April.

This was stated by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis at a briefing in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are already finalizing the mechanism of support for Ukraine, which is called the Ukraine Facility... The first tranche of this assistance in the amount of 4.5 billion euros will be received in March, and soon after, in April, 1.5 billion euros will be received," Dombrovskis said.

As a reminder, on February 27, the European Parliament supported the decision to launch the Ukraine Facility, an instrument that provides for the possibility of Ukraine receiving EU financial and technical assistance totaling EUR 50 billion in 2024-2027.