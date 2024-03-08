Strike in Sumy on March 7: Two people killed, 26 injured

Russian shelling of the city of Sumy killed 2 people and injured 26.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

Thus, emergency rescue operations have now been completed.

As a result of the shelling, 26 people were injured, 2 people died. 6 people are currently in medical institutions.

"The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical center, and the water utility were damaged. A total of 135 windows and 10 doors were smashed.



In the hospital, 28 windows and 2 doors were damaged. The windows are closed and the territory is being cleaned. The facility is working, hospitalization is ongoing.



In Sumy Regional Center for Emergency and Disaster Medicine, the administrative building was damaged, 36 window blocks, the ceiling on 4 floors, 3 dormer windows on the roof, the garage, 12 window blocks, 6 emergency vehicles, and window blocks in the utility rooms were smashed and damaged. A total of 59 window units were damaged," the regional administration said.

Strike on Sumy on March 7

On March 7, 2024, the Russian occupiers struck Sumy. It was later reported that the shelling damaged a school, medical facilities, and a water utility.

