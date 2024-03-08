Enemy tries to recapture Robotyne salient - Tavria OSGT

The enemy is sending large forces to capture Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region and is also attacking the Robotyne salient from two sides.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The most active direction is Novopavlivka, west of the town of Marinka, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. In particular, he is throwing huge forces to capture the village of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, as well as the villages of Heorhiivka and Pobieda, and Krasnohorivka (near Marinka). Yesterday, 27 Russian assault attempts were registered there," said the spokesman of the Tavria OSGT.

In turn, the enemy is acting in a "somewhat strange way" in the Orykhiv direction, added Lykhovii. "From time to time, the enemy accumulates some basic resources for a major attack with an armored column with dozens of vehicles. They are destroyed during this attack, and then he switches to the usual tactics with small assault groups, sometimes with the use of armored vehicles, which throws out infantry in the center of the same village of Robotyne," he said.

The military noted that Robotyne is under effective fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Yes, the enemy does not stop attempting. This is probably a political goal - to repel this Robotyne's salient. Because we are talking about the territories that were de-occupied by the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the offensive campaign last summer. For the Russians, this issue is probably a matter of principle. That's why they are throwing significant reserves and resources there and fighting against Robotyn as if it were banging their heads against a wall. They suffer very heavy losses there, but do not give up these attempts," said Lykhovii.

The spokesman for the Tavria OSGT noted that the enemy is directing its attacks from both sides of the Robotyne salient, but is not successful there. He noted that Robotyne remains under the control of Ukrainian forces, although "there is nothing to hold on to, it is of no value as a fortification."

