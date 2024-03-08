Russian troops retain initiative on battlefield in Ukraine - Estonian intelligence

Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, said that the Russian armed forces still hold the initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine and are trying to increase the pace of their operations.

According to him, the pace of the Russian Federation's operation in Ukraine, which has been gradually decreasing, has begun to gain momentum again. This is especially true of the ground forces.

Kiviselg noted that Russia has focused its attention on identifying possible weaknesses in Ukraine's defense, primarily in the Luhansk (Kupiansk - Kreminna - Svatove) and Donetsk (Bakhmut and Avdiivka) directions.

"In both areas, the armed forces of the Russian Federation advanced. Fortunately, it happened on a very limited scale. In the area of Bakhmut, there was some advance in the northwest and west. In the area of Avdiivka, there have been no significant changes on the frontline," said the head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center.

As for the south of Ukraine, he said, there was less activity in the fighting.

Russian troops continue to try to advance in the direction of Robotyne and Verbove, while on the left bank of the Dnipro River, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the bridgeheads established there and resist attacks by Russian forces, Kiviselg summarized.

