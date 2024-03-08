Zelenskyy hands over to Erdogan list of Crimean Tatars held in prisons by Russia

During a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over a list of Crimean Tatars held in Russian prisons to facilitate their release.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I thank the President for his efforts to free our citizens from Russian captivity. Thanks to Turkey's mediation, we managed to achieve significant humanitarian results. Now we are counting on further efforts," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with the Turkish president.

"Today I handed over a list of our citizens, citizens of Ukraine, in particular Crimean Tatars, who were repressed by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine and are now being held in Russian prisons and camps in extremely cruel, inhumane conditions," he added.

The President of Ukraine stated: "We have to release them all - soldiers, civilians, those who were captured while defending their people, and those who are subjected to Russian repression simply because of who they are. Everyone - Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, everyone. People like Nariman Dzhelial, Leniye Umerova, Server Mustafayev and all our other illegally captured by Russia."

