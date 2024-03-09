Polish farmers meet with Tusk: No final agreement with government

On 9 March, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with the leaders of farmers’ organisations who began a strike and blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border a month ago, and the talks lasted more than three hours.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

After the meeting with Tusk, one of the farmers, Andrzej Sobotinski, said that there was no "breakthrough" in the Polish Prime Minister's talks with farmers, and that the farmers did not hear anything that could encourage them to stop the strike.

"The prime minister said he would try to convince the European Commission about the Green Deal. As for the border, he said he would not close the border," Sobotinsky said.

According to him, Tusk also said that he would help buy up surplus grain from farmers at the expense of state funds and instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to calculate what the amount should be.

"This is some kind of solution to the problem of excess grain on the Polish market. This would allow farmers to sell what remains and have empty warehouses. But if we continue to receive grain from Russia and other non-EU countries, we will have the same problem in a year," Sobotinsky said.

He added that there is no final agreement with the government, but the farmers have taken note of Tusk's words and are waiting for concrete decisions. According to him, there is no talk of ending the protest and blockade of the border.

As noted, the Polish government has not yet commented on the meeting.