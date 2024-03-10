Yesterday, more than 50 clashes took place in Tavria direction, enemy SAM "Pantsir-S1" was destroyed - Tarnavsky

54 combat clashes took place in the operational zone of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" over the past day. The enemy carried out 27 airstrikes, 153 kamikaze drone strikes, and 1,252 shellings.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, our defenders are conducting a defensive operation and inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers.

"So, the total losses of the enemy during the day are: in manpower - 310 people (killed and wounded), in weapons and military equipment - 65 units, not including unmanned aerial vehicles. In particular, these are 12 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 5 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 28 cars, 1 unit of special equipment, etc.," informs Tarnavsky.

312 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down. In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 ammunition depots and 1 dugout of the invaders.

Read more: 45 combat engagements took place in Tavria direction yesterday, 4 important enemy targets destroyed - Tarnavskyi

It is also noted that among the destroyed and damaged enemy equipment - 1 Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun complex, 1 "Giatsint" self-propelled gun, 1 BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 2 "Murom-M" video surveillance systems.