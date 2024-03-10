Slovak President Chaputova criticises Fico: Draws inspiration from Orban

Slovakian President Zuzana Chaputova criticised the actions of Prime Minister Robert Fico, noting that he was "testing the limits of democracy".

She said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

As noted, she compared the policy of his government with the policy of the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to the Slovak president, Fico is "testing the limits of democracy" with judicial reform and attacks on the Constitutional Court, comparing him to Orban.

"Slovakia is often compared to Hungary today, and it seems obvious that Fico's government draws some inspiration from Hungary," Chaputova said.

Last month, on Fico's initiative, the Slovak parliament voted to amend the criminal code and abolish the special prosecutor's office that investigates serious crimes and corruption.

Chaputova then appealed to the Constitutional Court to suspend some of the provisions.