French Foreign Minister Séjourne: We must speak with Russia in language of balance of power

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourne said that only the language of "balance of power" should be used with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have to speak the same language with Russia - the language of the balance of power. We are very naive when we think that we can set restrictions on ourselves, while it is Russia that violates international law and tries to impose what the foreign policy of European countries should be. History has shown us that when countries allow their foreign policy to be dictated by an imperialist power that believes its borders are unlimited, it can lead to an outbreak," Sejourne said.

According to him, France has never had an ambivalent attitude towards Russia. "Standing up to Russia means defending the French and the world. This is true patriotism," the minister added.

All Europeans and all of Ukraine's allies agree on the need to do more and better for Ukraine.

"There is a certain unity in understanding that after two years of conflict, Russia is becoming more and more aggressive towards us. And there are concerns about the frontline. And there are concerns on the front line about long-term support," Sejourne said. There is a consensus between France and Germany on 80% of the issues of support for Ukraine, which were discussed at a meeting on 26 February at the Elysee Palace.

"Can we make Russia stop the war in any other way than by supporting Ukraine as much as possible? History has given us many examples of deadlocks that can be reached through strategies of retreat and weakness," the minister said. Therefore, Europe should not repeat historical mistakes.

As noted, Sejourne expects a "broad consensus" from the debate on Ukraine to be held this Tuesday in the French National Assembly. He is confident that the majority of political forces want to continue to support Ukraine in the long term, "even if there is a debate about the strategy to be followed".