The occupiers are shelling Kherson, explosions are heard in the city.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank.

Move to safer places. Take care of yourself!" - he wrote.

Mrochko also said that a 54-year-old man with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg had sought medical help. The wounded man will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked Antonivka of the Kherson city territorial community from a drone around 11:00 a.m.