Zelenskyy thanked everyone who worked on film "20 Days in Mariupol"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the team that worked on the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol. He also expressed gratitude to all journalists around the world who cover Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

"More than two years ago, Russia brutally attacked Mariupol. "20 Days in Mariupol is a film that shows the truth about Russian terrorism. I am grateful to the team that worked on this film and won such an important Oscar, which allows us to speak out loudly about Russia's war against Ukraine," the President noted.

In addition, the President thanked all the journalists around the world who cover the problems in Ukraine and show the Ukrainian struggle against Russia.

"We remember and will never forget every day of this war, every day of Mariupol, its defenders. We remember everyone who fought for the city. We remember and we must release from Russian captivity all the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal who are still being held in inhumane conditions. We remember that we must defeat the Russian evil to restore normal life for all our people, for each of our cities," Zelenskyy stressed.

As a reminder, the 96th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles last night. The film 20 Days in Mariupol won in the Best Feature Documentary category.

About the film 20 Days in Mariupol

"20 Days in Mariupol" is a documentary film by Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press journalist Mstislav Chernov.

Together with photographer Yevhen Maloletka and his colleagues from AR, the director arrived in Mariupol a few hours before the first bombs fell on the city. Very quickly, the film crew became the only representatives of the international media in Mariupol. They recorded Russian crimes, shelling of civilian neighbourhoods, hospitals, fire stations, and maternity hospitals.

The world premiere took place on 20 January at the Sundance Film Festival, a major independent film festival. The film was nominated in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. Chernov's film won the Audience Award.