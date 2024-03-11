President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the French military "will not die in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy said this on BFMTV, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the potential possibility of sending allied troops to Ukraine in the future, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"As long as Ukraine is standing, the French army will be on the territory of France. But if Putin goes to war against a particular NATO country, then NATO countries will decide how and in what quantity to send or not to send their soldiers, their armies, combat brigades and battalions," Zelenskyy said.

The President was asked what he would say to the French, who fear the involvement of France or other European countries in the war and are worried "that their children will not die in Ukraine."

"Your children will not die in Ukraine. If Russia invades NATO countries, then your children may be sent to the territory of a NATO country. And this is another issue. And this will be an allied decision, within the framework of NATO," Zelenskyy replied.

The President also noted that Ukraine does not need foreign military involvement, but would be interested in the presence of foreign instructors and technical personnel from countries that provide military support to Ukraine.