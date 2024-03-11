Ukrainian Armed Forces rotate troops in Tavria direction - Lykhovii

In the Tavria direction, brigades that have been on the front line for a long time are now withdrawing one by one to recover.

Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria defense forces, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to Lykhovii, the withdrawal of brigades for rotation and recovery "is taking place as much as the operational situation allows. But it sometimes allows it."

"And this is a positive moment," the spokesman emphasized.

He also noted that about two-thirds of enemy attacks occurred in the operational area of the Tavria OSGT.

