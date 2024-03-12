ENG
Ukraine’s General Staff: 17 out of 22 "Shaheds" were destroyed

Last night, the enemy attacked Ukraine using Shahed-type kamikaze drones, with a total of 22 drones launched by Russian troops.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff. 

"At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using 22 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 17 attack UAVs," the statement said.

The Air Force has not yet reported on the results of air defence operations.

The attack by Shaheds on the night of 12 March

As reported, at night, Russian troops attacked the South of Ukraine with "Shaheds", no hits were allowed.

