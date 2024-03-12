ENG
Fake news about alleged massive Russian offensive in Sumy region is being spread on social media. There are no enemy strike groups near region’s borders - RMA

Once again, the enemy is spreading information on social media about an alleged massive offensive by Russian troops in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the Sumy RMA.

As noted, this is a fake news aimed at destabilising and increasing panic among residents of the region.

"According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, as of today, no enemy strike groups have been recorded near the borders of Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration and district military administrations, the leadership of communities and law enforcement agencies are on the ground," the statement said.

Read more: Russians spread fakes about "large-scale offensive" in South to put pressure on residents of occupied territories - Southern Defence Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any challenges and can repel the enemy if necessary.

"At the same time, there is still a danger from the air and shelling of border communities. Do not ignore air raid warnings. Let's stay calm! We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We are working for Victory!" the RMA added.

